Launer Dr Michael Andrew Passed away peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on May 7th, 2020, aged 72 years, husband of Hilary, father of Jack, father in law to Victoria, grandfather of Rohan and Casper. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Friday, 15th May. Donations are being received direct to Pendleside Hospice.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020
