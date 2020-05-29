|
LONG Michael Gerard Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Michael who passed away suddenly at his home on May 23rd, 2020, aged 65 years, the dearly loved and loving son of Terence and Elsie, much loved brother of Carole, Julie, Stephen, Angela and the late Terry, also a dear brother in law, uncle, nephew, cousin and much respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium at a time to be confirmed. Donations are being received in Michael's memory direct to St Mary's RC Church. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 29, 2020