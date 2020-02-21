|
MAW Dr Michael Crompton Peacefully on 8th February, Michael,
aged 92 years, the beloved husband of Sheila, Father of Richard, Alison and Fiona, Father in Law of Nora, Brian and Ian and Grandfather of Thomas,
Jonathon and Michael.
A service to give thanks for the life of Michael will be held on Tuesday 3rd March, at St Mary's Church, Whalley at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Michael to the
Alzheimer's Society or Orbis,
c/o and all enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service, 103 King Street, Whalley BB7 9SW,
Tel 01254 824529.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020