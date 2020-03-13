|
Maw Dr Michael Crompton The family of the late
Dr Michael Crompton Maw,
would like to thank all those who attended the services and sent flowers, cards and donations
to the charities.
Thanks also to the
Reverend Jonathan Carmyllie, Vicar of Whalley, for his kind and gentle ministrations.
To the staff at Springhill Nursing Home, Accrington, for their sympathetic care and to Langshaws Funeral Directors, Whalley, for their excellent
caring services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020