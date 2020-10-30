Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mulrooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Mulrooney

Notice Condolences

Michael Mulrooney Notice
MULROONEY Michael (Mick) Sadly on Friday 16th October 2020 Mick passed away aged 37 years.
A much loved son of Sheila and the late Michael (Mick Senior) and a dear Dad to Katie and James and Stepfather to Olivia and Amelia.
A brother, nephew and uncle and a great friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.

A funeral service will be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 10.00am. Due to current restrictions please only attend if you've been invited. Family flowers only by request but donations can be made to the Men's Den in Colne and
would be gratefully received
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -