|
|
|
Noonan Michael Peacefully on Sunday 5th January 2020 at his home,
surrounded by his loving family,
Michael aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, very dear dad of Colin, Jeff and Gary, loving father-in-law to Karen, Nicola and Lindsay,
a much loved grandad and
great grandad, also a dear
brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
R.I.P.
A service will be held at
St Mary's Roman Catholic Church on Thursday 23rd January at 1.00pm followed by interment
at Burnley Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to Cancer Research UK and Pendleside Hospice c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY Tel: 01282 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020