O'Brien Michael (Mick) Suddenly but peacefully at his own home on Saturday, 10th October, 2020, Mick, aged 47 years, loving fiancé to Shelley, much loved dad to Carrie, cherished grandad to Charlie, adoring son to Elaine and Dennis, the best brother in the world to Lynn, brother in law to James and Lisa and Mick, caring uncle to David, CJ, Lucas, Katie and Nicole, also a dear friend to many. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Mick's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 19th October at 2-30 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020