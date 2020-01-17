|
O'DONNELL Michael
(Forrest) Sadly, at his own home on 12th January 2020, Forrest aged 45 years. Much loved dad to Lauryn and Beth, treasured son to Michael and the late Margaret, caring brother to Ryan and Laurie, brother in law to Emma and Martin, loved uncle, also a good friend to Kerry and dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 30th January at 3-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Lancashire MIND, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020