REYNOLDS Michael Patrick (Mick) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 26th October, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Mick, aged 62 years, loved partner to Eileen, devoted son to Bridget, much loved dad to Catherine and Joshua, father in law, cherished grandad to Alice, caring big brother to 7, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Mick's funeral cortege will leave from his own home for service in St Mary's RC Church, followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at a date and time to be confirmed. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020