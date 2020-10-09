Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Reynolds

Notice Condolences

Michael Reynolds Notice
REYNOLDS Michael Patrick (Mick) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 26th October, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Mick, aged 62 years, loved partner to Eileen, devoted son to Bridget, much loved dad to Catherine and Joshua, father in law, cherished grandad to Alice, caring big brother to 7, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Mick's funeral cortege will leave from his own home for service in St Mary's RC Church, followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at a date and time to be confirmed. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -