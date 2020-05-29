|
|
|
Whittaker Michael
(Mick) Peacefully on Thursday
14th May 2020 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, after a
long illness bravely borne,
Mick aged 68 years, dearly
loved husband of Elsie, much loved dad and father in law of Paul and Lisa, Michelle and Jason and Marie, treasured grandad of Sophie and Ben,
cherished brother to Elaine and
a beloved uncle and brother in law.
A private funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at
3.15pm. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired
may be sent direct to
Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Hartley Foulds
Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on May 29, 2020