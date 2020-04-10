Home

More Obituaries for Minnie Duckworth
Minnie Duckworth

Minnie Duckworth Notice
Duckworth (nee Burton)
Minnie Passed away peacefully in Heather Grange Care Home on 5th April, 2020, aged 94 years, dearly beloved wife of the late George, much loved and loving mum of Raymond and Karen, dear mother in law to Liz and Nigel, cherished grandma to Claire and Chris, Catherine and Simon, Eduard and the late William, proud great grandma of Gabriella and Grayson, also a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 14th April. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
