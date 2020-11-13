|
|
|
LORD Mitchell On Sunday, November 8th 2020
in Oaklands Care Home
following a brave battle
against a short illness,
Mitchell Lord passed away peacefully, aged 96 years.
Mitchell was the dearly loved
husband of the late Joan,
much loved dad of
Sally and Timothy,
dearest grandad of
Paul and Jane and
dear grandad of Amyleigh.
A private family funeral
will be held for him in
St Leonard's Church, Padiham
on Monday November 16th
followed by interment
in the family grave.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations in loving
remembrance of Mitchell
will be most gratefully accepted
for St Leonard's Church Fund.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020