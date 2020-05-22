|
Monica Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Monica who passed away peacefully in Nelson Manor Care Home, on 14th May, 2020, aged 98 years, beloved wife of the late Herbert, much loved mother of Mary, Maureen, John, Paul and David, also a dear mother in law, special grandma, great grandma and great great grandma, dear sister to Irene, Doreen and the late Freda and Marie, a very dearly loved auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. A private family service and interment was held at Burnley Cemetery on Thursday, 21st May. Any donations are being received in memory of Monica direct to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on May 22, 2020