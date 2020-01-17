Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Hargrave Monica
(nee Ashworth) Passed away peacefully in the Healey Lodge Care Home on
Friday 10th January 2020, and with her loving family by her side, Monica, aged 80 years, the most beloved wife of Michael, loving and caring mum of Elizabeth, Kathryn and the late David, proud grandma, great grandma and friend to many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, 24th January at 9 a.m. at St Mary's RC Church, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 10 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020
