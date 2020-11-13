|
RIGBY (nee Eglin)
Myrtle (Julie) Passed away on Sunday,
1st November 2020, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, after a long illness, Myrtle, aged 87 years, the beloved wife of the late Frank, loving and cherished mum to Alison and Dawn, loved mother in law and dear friend of Stephen and Craig, precious grandma to Sarah and Chris, loving auntie, cousin and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Myrtle's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Monday, 16th November at 11 p.m. followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 11-30 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Salvation Army, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020