|
|
|
SPEAK Muriel Helen Passed away peacefully on Monday 4th May, aged 84 years.
Muriel was a much loved mother to Christopher and mother in law to Anna, a dearly loved Nannie to Sabina, Emma, Charlotte and Great Nannie to Oscar,
Zachary and Harvey.
A private family funeral will take place at St Nicholas Church, Sabden on Wednesday
13th May at 3pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK via website donation page.
Enquiries to Bertwistles Funeral Service 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on May 8, 2020