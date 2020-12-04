|
TROUGHTON Muriel Passed away peacefully in the Bank Hall Care Home on Sunday, 29th November, 2020 Muriel, aged 94 years, formerly of Chiltern Ave, Burnley, she will be sadly missed by her nephews and nieces, especially her late nephew Lee and special thanks to all who cared for her at Bank Hall, we are ever so grateful. Muriel's funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium, Wednesday, 9th December at 9-15 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020