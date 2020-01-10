|
WOODS Neil Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on 2nd January, 2020, and with his loving family by his side, Neil, aged 84 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of Maureen, much loved father or Alastair and the late Alison, dear father in law to Jayne, devoted grandfather of Katie, Ellie, Emma, Pia, also a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Neil's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 17th January at
11-20 a.m. for service and cremation at Accrington Crematorium, 11-40 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020