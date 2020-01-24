|
|
|
WOODS Neil Neil's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice at this sad time. Thank you to
Rev Mark Jason for his comforting words and service and to all the team at Pendleside Hospice for their wonderful care and attention. Finally, thank you to Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020