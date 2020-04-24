Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Neville Cross

Neville Cross Notice
Cross Neville Peacefully in Willow Bank Nursing Home on Wednesday, 22nd April, 2020, Nev, aged 86 years, beloved husband to Renee, much loved dad to Peter and Jennifer, cherished grandad to Zoe and Kelly, loved great grandad to Ellie, adored uncle to Paula and Alan. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Friday, 1st May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020
