Burbridge Nicola Jane Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on February 8th, 2020 after a brave fight against illness, and with her loving family by her side, Nicola, aged 41 years, the dearly loved partner of Callum, most precious mum of Ebony and Harris, dearly loved daughter of Linda and the late Terence, much loved granddaughter of the late Olive and Frederick Lee, very special sister of Glen and Carl, also a dear sister in law, niece, auntie, cousin and beautiful friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Nicola's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 20th February at
2-10 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020