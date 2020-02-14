Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
14:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicola Burbridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola Burbridge

Notice Condolences

Nicola Burbridge Notice
Burbridge Nicola Jane Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on February 8th, 2020 after a brave fight against illness, and with her loving family by her side, Nicola, aged 41 years, the dearly loved partner of Callum, most precious mum of Ebony and Harris, dearly loved daughter of Linda and the late Terence, much loved granddaughter of the late Olive and Frederick Lee, very special sister of Glen and Carl, also a dear sister in law, niece, auntie, cousin and beautiful friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Nicola's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 20th February at
2-10 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -