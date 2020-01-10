|
CROPPER (nee McNab)
Nora Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 3rd January, 2020, following a short illness, Nora, aged 90 years, a dearly beloved wife of the late Derek, loving mother of Philip, dearly beloved sister of the late Rose, Margaret, Winnie, Teresa, Sally, Bob and Tony, also a very special auntie, great auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Nora's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Monday, 20th January at 12-15 p.m. for Requiem Mass in Christ the King RC Church at 12-30 p.m. followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Emmaus House, Burnley, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020