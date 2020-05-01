|
Lamb (nee Brereton)
Norah Peacefully in Victoria Care Home, on Friday, 24th April, 2020, Norah, aged 84 years, beloved wife to the late Frank, loved sister to Dorothy and the late Eileen and family.
A lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 5th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020