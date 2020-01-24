|
PARKER (nee Marsden)
Norma Rushton Peacefully in Halifax Royal Infirmary, on January 18th, 2020, in her 91st year and with her daughter Sue by her side, dearly beloved wife of the late Ronald, much loved mum of Gail and Sue, dearest mother in law to Alan and Andy, cherished grandma of Richard, Andrew, Ian and Tracey, a proud great grandma of 7, dearest sister in law to Jean, also a fond auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Norma's funeral service will be held at St Stephen's Church on Thursday, 6th February at
12-45p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1-45p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Neo Natal Unit, Burnley General Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020