|
|
|
WAITE Norman Suddenly at home,
Norman aged 76 years.
Dearly loved son of the late Norman and Jenny, loving brother of Michael, dear brother-in-law
of Christine, uncle to Andrew and Michelle and great uncle of Carla.
A 2.00pm funeral service will
be held at St James Church, Briercliffe followed by a
3.15pm cremation at
Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd January.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Norman may be made
to Pendleside Hospice,
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 Colne Road, Burnley,
tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020