Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
14:00
St James Church
Briercliffe
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
15:15
Burnley Crematorium
Norman Waite

Norman Waite Notice
WAITE Norman Suddenly at home,
Norman aged 76 years.
Dearly loved son of the late Norman and Jenny, loving brother of Michael, dear brother-in-law
of Christine, uncle to Andrew and Michelle and great uncle of Carla.
A 2.00pm funeral service will
be held at St James Church, Briercliffe followed by a
3.15pm cremation at
Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd January.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Norman may be made
to Pendleside Hospice,
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 Colne Road, Burnley,
tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020
