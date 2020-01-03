|
Lee Olive Peacefully at Dove Court on Monday 23rd December 2019, Olive, aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late Frederick, treasured mum of Linda,
dear nan of Glen and Nicola and great gran of Terri, Toni, Kristen, Ebony, Bethany, Trey and Harris, also great great gran of Ryley.
A 3.15 pm funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Olive may be made to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 Colne Rd, Burnley
Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020