SHORROCK Olivia Ruth and Jonathan and family have been overwhelmed with kindness, support and concern following the loss of their special and precious mum, Olivia. Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral, sent messages and gave donations. Special thanks to Canon Neil Barnes for his kindness and lovely service, to all at Alderson and Horan, especially Stephen,
for his support and professional and dignified arrangements and to all at the Kettledrum for their hospitality and excellent service.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020