Pamela Harrison

Pamela Harrison Notice
HARRISON (nee Hilditch)
Pamela Peacefully at her home on April 21st, 2020, after a short illness bravely fought, and with her loving partner and best friend David by her side, much loved mother of Susan, dear mother in law to Tony, cherished grandma of Melissa and Graham and Luke and Breanne, a very proud great grandma and lovely lady who will be sadly missed. A private family service
will be held at Accrington Crematorium, on Tuesday,
28th April. Donations are being received in Pamela's memory direct to Pendleside Hospice.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020
