Bamford Patricia (Pat) Unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 15th November, 2020 with her loving husband Alan by her side, Pat, aged 79 years, a dearly loved mother to Victoria and Alexandra, mother in law to Paul and Andrew, a cherished grandma to Jacob, Oliver, Paddy, Alexander, Jonathan and Robert, dearest sister to Christine, Harry and Michael and the late June and Brian, also a very dear sister in law, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Pat's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 3rd December at Burnley Crematorium, 1.45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Lung Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020