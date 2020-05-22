Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Patricia Chadwick

Patricia Chadwick Notice
Chadwick (nee Wells)
Patricia Alice Unexpectedly, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on May 14th, 2020, Pat, aged 87 years, the deeply loved wife of Gordon, much loved mother of Mark, John and Howard, dear mother in law to Denise, very proud grandma and dearly loved friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Friday, 22nd May. Donations are being received in Pat's memory direct to St Catherine's Church. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 22, 2020
