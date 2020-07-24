Home

Patricia Gordon

Patricia Gordon Notice
GORDON Patricia (wee Pat) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on July 20th, 2020,
and after a very short illness, Pat,
aged 76 years, dearly loved partner and best friend of Eddie Fisk, loving mum of Stuart and Ian, also a dear mother in law, very special grandma and wonderful friend of many who will be sadly missed. Service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 29th July at 1.45p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired for The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 24, 2020
