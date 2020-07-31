|
Haycock (nee Fielden)
Patricia Anne (Pat) Peacefully in Heather Grange Care Home on 23rd July, 2020, after a long illness, Pat, aged 78 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of Peter, dear sister of Jean and the late Keith and Gordon, dearest sister in law to Gordon, Jean and Cynthia, also a loving auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Pat's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 4th August at
10-15 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at
10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to NW Air Ambulance, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 31, 2020