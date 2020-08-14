Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Patricia Newton Notice
NEWTON (nee Hall)
Patricia Sadly, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Friday, 31st July, 2020, Pat, aged 73 years, beloved wife to David, much loved mum to Julie, cherished nana to Elle, a dear lady who will be sadly missed who knew and loved her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Patricia's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters home on Tuesday, 18th August at
1-45 p.m. for service in St Mary's RC Church, Yorkshire St, 2-15 p.m. followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020
