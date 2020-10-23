Home

Patricia Trotter Notice
TROTTER (nee Shorrock)
Patricia (Pat) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, with her loving
family by her side, on Thursday,
15th October, 2020, Patricia, aged 78 years, beloved wife of 58 years, to Norman, loving mother to Louise and Norman, cherished grandma to Christopher and Katie, much loved mother in law to Andrew and Deborah, loved auntie and a dear friend to many. Patricia's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 29th October at 10-20 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary's RC Church, 10-45 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 12 noon. Flowers are welcome or donations if desired are being received for British Heart Foundation or Breast Cancer Now, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020
