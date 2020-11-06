|
TROTTER Patricia The family of the late Patricia Trotter would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their prayers, donations, floral tributes, cards and phone calls of sincere condolence. They would also like to express their gratitude to the Nursing staff and Doctors in Resuscitation and B2 ward at The Royal Blackburn Hospital for their compassion and care during Patricia's short stay. Also, the Chaplain priest on duty for administration of the Last Rights and his kindness.
Thank you to Richard and all the staff of Alderson and Horan Funeral Services for their professionalism and compassion during this saddest and most difficult of times.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020