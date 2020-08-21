|
|
|
Jowett Paul Robert Suddenly on Sunday 9th August,
Paul, aged 51 years.
Beloved partner of Simon, dearly loved son of Bob and Eileen and much loved brother to Gillian.
Loving uncle to Christopher and Max and great uncle to Imogen.
Treasured nephew, cousin and friend to Catriona, Elizabeth
and many others.
Paul was a star who left his mark on everyone around him.
At rest at Fred Hamer Funeral Home. Paul's Funeral Cortege will leave from his parents home at 1.10pm on Wednesday 26th August for cremation at Burnley Crematorium for a celebration
of Paul's life at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Battersea Dogs Home.
Enquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Services, 01282 438866.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 21, 2020