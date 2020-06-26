Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
HARKER (nee Miles)
Pauline Anne Suddenly but peacefully, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Monday, 22nd June, 2020, Pauline, aged 84 years, beloved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum to Karen and Carolyn, mother in law to Jon and Ged, cherished gran to Darren, Jo, Luke, Sam and Alice, great gran to Alfie and Ellie, love sis to Graham and Joyce. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Pauline's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 2nd July at 10-45 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020
