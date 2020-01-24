|
|
|
HIRST (nee Marshall)
Peggy Sadly, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday,
15th January, 2020, Peggy,
aged 97 years, beloved wife to the late Richard, cherished auntie to Richard, Keith and Ida, also a good friend to many who will be very sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Peggy's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 29th January at
9-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020