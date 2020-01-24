Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Hirst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Hirst

Notice Condolences

Peggy Hirst Notice
HIRST (nee Marshall)
Peggy Sadly, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday,
15th January, 2020, Peggy,
aged 97 years, beloved wife to the late Richard, cherished auntie to Richard, Keith and Ida, also a good friend to many who will be very sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Peggy's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 29th January at
9-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -