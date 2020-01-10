|
BROGAN Peter Peter's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice.
Special thanks to the paramedics, ambulance staff and the staff on ICU at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the care and attention shown to Peter. Thank you to
Fr. David Featherstone for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements and professional guidance.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020