Osbaldeston Peter Frank Peacefully at his home on Wednesday, 26th August, 2020, and with his loving family by his side, Peter, aged 75 years, the dearly loved husband of 54 long and happy years, to Pat, most treasured dad to Judith and Andrew, dear father in law to Mike, cherished grandad of Robert, Danny, Imogen and Jude, dear brother to Ian and brother in law of Jacqueline, also a much loved and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to Pendleside Hospice or Manchester Royal Children's Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020