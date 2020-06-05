|
Redmond Peter Peacefully at his home on May 29th, 2020, and in his loving wife's arms, Peter, aged 74 years, the much loved husband of Debs,
a treasured dad, a cherished grandad to Ronan and Phoebe, also a dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Wednesday,
10th June. Donations are being received in Peter's memory for Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 5, 2020