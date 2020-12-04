|
|
|
ROTHWELL Peter Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on Saturday, 20th November, 2020, Peter, aged 72 years, a precious son to the late Jenny and JR, beloved husband to Anne-Marie, much loved dad to Peter and Martin, father in law to Lisa and Carly, cherished grandad to Carrie-Ann, Olivia and Alfie, a well respected man who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Peter's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 11th December at 9-15 a.m. followed by service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020