Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
10:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Rothwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Rothwell

Notice Condolences

Peter Rothwell Notice
ROTHWELL Peter Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on Saturday, 20th November, 2020, Peter, aged 72 years, a precious son to the late Jenny and JR, beloved husband to Anne-Marie, much loved dad to Peter and Martin, father in law to Lisa and Carly, cherished grandad to Carrie-Ann, Olivia and Alfie, a well respected man who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Peter's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 11th December at 9-15 a.m. followed by service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -