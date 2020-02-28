Home

Sagar Peter On 20th February 2020 in
Royal Blackburn Hospital
Peter, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila, dad of Elaine. Alison and Ian and grandad of Aidan, Jessica and Adam.
A 12.45pm funeral service will be held at Brunshaw Methodist Church followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Peter may be made to Brunshaw Methodist Church or Water Aid.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 32 Colne Road, Burnley, Tel 426146.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 28, 2020
