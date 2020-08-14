Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Watson

Notice Condolences

Peter Watson Notice
Watson Peter Walter Peacefully in Abbey Grange Care Home on 7th August, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Peter, aged 77 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Valerie, dear father of Nick, dearest step father to Donna, father in law to Annette and Andrew, grandad of Catherine, Kieava, Niamh, great grandad to Caolan and Caelis, special brother of Michael, much loved brother in law to Linda, Janet and Nigel, fond uncle of David, Sarah and Dan, great uncle to Esme, also a dear cousin and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed especially by close friend Brian. Peter's service and cremation will be held on Thursday, 20th August at 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -