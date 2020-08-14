|
Watson Peter Walter Peacefully in Abbey Grange Care Home on 7th August, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Peter, aged 77 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Valerie, dear father of Nick, dearest step father to Donna, father in law to Annette and Andrew, grandad of Catherine, Kieava, Niamh, great grandad to Caolan and Caelis, special brother of Michael, much loved brother in law to Linda, Janet and Nigel, fond uncle of David, Sarah and Dan, great uncle to Esme, also a dear cousin and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed especially by close friend Brian. Peter's service and cremation will be held on Thursday, 20th August at 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020