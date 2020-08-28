|
Watson Peter Valerie and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for the Alzheimer's Society. Special thanks to the staff of Abbey Grange for making Peter feel at home and for their loving care and attention. Thank you to the staff at Yorkshire Street Medical Centre and Emmeline the SNP and to Brian for being a good friend. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and lovely service and to Stephen at Alderson and Horan for his professional attention and dignified care.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020