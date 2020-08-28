Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Watson

Notice

Peter Watson Notice
Watson Peter Valerie and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for the Alzheimer's Society. Special thanks to the staff of Abbey Grange for making Peter feel at home and for their loving care and attention. Thank you to the staff at Yorkshire Street Medical Centre and Emmeline the SNP and to Brian for being a good friend. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and lovely service and to Stephen at Alderson and Horan for his professional attention and dignified care.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -