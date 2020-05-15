|
Cummings (nee Horner)
Rachel Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Rachel, who passed away suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on May 10th, 2020, aged 92 years, the dearly beloved wife of Desmond, loving mum of John and the late Tony, dear mother in law to Lynne and Lynn, cherished grandma of Joanna and Jessica, dearly loved sister to her late siblings and a lovely friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 19th May. Donations are being received in memory of Rachel direct to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020