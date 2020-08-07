|
HOLT Raymon Peacefully in Nelson Manor Care Home on August 2nd, 2020 and with his loving wife by his side, Raymon, aged 82 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of Sheila, loving father of Craig and Neil, dear father in law Theresa and Jina, very special grandad to Lucy, Jenny, Olivia, Sophie and Georgie, dearest brother of Barbara and brother in law to Brian, also a fond uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Raymon's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Wednesday, 12th August at 1-15 p.m. for service in St Mary's RC Church at 1-30 p.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 7, 2020