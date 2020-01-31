|
Chadwick Raymond Peacefully at his own home with his loving wife on Tuesday, 21st January, 2020, Raymond, aged 90 years, beloved husband of 62 years, to Shirley, cherished dad to Janet and Kathryn, father in law to Andrew and Phil, proud grandpa and great grandpa, a true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Raymond's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 7th February at 11-30 a.m. followed by service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Motor Neurone Disease, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020