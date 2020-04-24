Home

Raymond Marquis Notice
MARQUIS Raymond Peacefully in the Royal Preston Hospital, on April 20th, 2020, Raymond, aged 70 years, the dearly loved and loving partner of Judith, much loved and treasured dad of Matthew, grandad Raymond to Henry, dear brother to Bryan, Frieda, Jean and the late Susan, also a very dear brother in law, uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Thursday, 30th April. Donations are being received direct to Diabetes UK. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020
